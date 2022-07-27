Caroline Ann Engelhardt Jul 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 26, 1961 - July 23, 2022Fort Atkinson, WI - Caroline Ann Engelhardt,61, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her home.She was born on April 26, 1961, in Watertown, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Scott) Engelhardt.Caroline had been employed by Opportunities in Fort Atkinson for 15 years.She was the last member of her immediate family.Private graveside services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.Special thank you to Kelly Vance and family for the loving care given to Caroline at the Helping Hands Adult Family Home.www.dunlapmemorialhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Caroline Engelhardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now $100 million Nestle deal gets OK Name of deceased man released Veteran florist Humphrey passes along business Best of the Area Readers' Poll results in today's Daily Union See the Best of the Daily Union Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-21
