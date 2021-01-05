May 29, 1939 - January 3, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Caroline C. "Carrie" Walters, 81 of Jefferson passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Carrie was born on May 29, 1939 in Prairie du Chien, WI the daughter of Melvin and Ethel (Konicek) Enders. She graduated from St. Mary's Girls Academy in 1954 and married Virgil Walters on March 30, 1980 at St. John's Lutheran Church of Johnson Creek. Virgil treated Carrie's children like his own and the family enjoyed time together traveling out west. Carrie spent 25 years at the Fireside Dinner Theater, working as head waitress, retiring in 2013. Carrie was an avid walker and bicyclist, and never passed up a garage sale. Daytrips and plays at the Fireside were times cherished. She won often playing cards and shaking dice and Carrie was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She had a special connection with animals and was known to walk right up to them at animal shows. Carrie raised cockatiels, her favorite - "Chopper" from an egg, and the bird still lives with her son Michael in Louisiana. Not only did Carrie have a way with animals, but she loved every person she met. She was kind, caring, and loved dearly by many and will be missed.
She is survived by: her husband of 40 years Virgil Walter of Jefferson; children Michael (Melody) O'Brien of Many, LA, John (Carol) O'Brien of Lake Mills, Jeffrey O'Brien of Casper, WY, and Cathleen (Daryl) Yahn of Marshfield; 9 grandchildren Kristopher (Teresa), Kasey, Kimberly (Dustin), Adam, Kristin (Victor), Jeremy, Whitney, Valerie (Brad), and Velicia (William); 17 great-grandchildren; siblings Irene (Bob) Gallus of Madison, Melvin (Sue) Enders of Layton, UT, and Bruce (Connie) Enders of Okeechobee, FL. Carrie is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Joyce Thompson and Barbara Schnyder, and her nephew Bruce Enders.
A private family funeral will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, January 11, 2021 with Rev. Dale Vlastnik presiding. The funeral may be viewed via FaceBook Live on the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home's FaceBook Page. Carrie will be laid to rest at Brookside Cemetery in Millston, WI following the funeral.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.