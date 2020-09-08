CANBY, Ore. — Carolyn June (Biederman) Saxe passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 29, in Canby, Ore., surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.
Carolyn was born on June 24, 1929, in Portland, Ore., to Wilbur Sr. and Coral Biederman. She was the youngest of five children, the apple of her father’s eye.
Her father was co-owner of the grocery store in Tigard, Ore., until 1936 when the family moved to Jefferson, Wis., to oversee several family farms in the area. Carolyn and her siblings did not want to leave Oregon and vowed they would return.
Carolyn graduated from Jefferson High School in 1947 and attended North Central College in Naperville, Ill., for her freshman year, joining all of her siblings: Harriett, Wilma, Bill and Art.
After her freshman year, brother Bill moved back to Oregon and Carolyn convinced her father to let her return as well to finish college. Though he and her mother hated to see her go, they gave her their blessing.
Carolyn graduated from Willamette University in 1951 with a degree in History. Upon graduation, she set sail for Europe. She talked of this adventure of a lifetime often.
After returning from Europe, Carolyn taught at an elementary school in East Portland. Though she did not have a degree in education at that point, she was granted a temporary teaching license due to the high demand for teachers at the beginning of the baby boom.
She fell in love with the profession and teaching became her lifelong calling. After two years in Portland, she returned to Wisconsin to be closer to her parents and taught in Madison.
It was during this time that she met her future husband, Edward Saxe. They married in 1958 and relocated to Golden Valley, Minn.
In 1959, Carolyn and Ed welcomed a son, Ward. In 1960 they had a daughter, Lis Ann.
In 1963, Carolyn convinced Ed to move to Oregon, where her two brothers and their families were living. Finally, she was back for good to the land she loved.
In 1964, daughter Sue completed the family. Carolyn taught sixth grade in the Tigard-Tualatin School District until her retirement, teaching at Phil Lewis, Bridgeport, and Twality Middle School.
Upon retirement, Carolyn continued to work for the district, tutoring students with medical needs in their homes. She became a part of those students’ families, providing so much more than education to them. She helped them navigate the health care system, and provided much needed emotional and, at times, financial, support.
She was a long-time member and two-time president of the Beta Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators.
Carolyn loved dogs. She had several dogs of her own which she remembered fondly. When visiting her in recent years, family always brought their dogs with them. Dogs gave her such tremendous joy, even to the very end.
During the last couple of years of her life, she reminisced frequently about her childhood. She missed her parents and siblings tremendously. She told many stories of her childhood, repeating again and again that she was so grateful for the wonderful childhood and family she had, and how blessed she was. It has long been her desire to be interned with her parents in Wisconsin.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Ward, Lis Ann (Chris) and Sue (Sam); her grandchildren, Michael, Tristan, Casey, Devon, Reef and Kory; and her great-grandchild, Antonia June.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ed; her parents, Wilbur and Coral; her sisters, Harriett and Wilma; and her brothers, Wilbur Jr. (Bill) and Art.
Carolyn was loving, kind and compassionate to all she knew, always. She was a woman of great faith, living by Christian principles in every aspect of her life. The church she attended for years currently is not holding services. Her family is working on an alternative way of honoring their beloved mother. They will be in touch with friends and family in the very near future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Beta Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma in Carolyn’s name (BBEF P.O. Box 230531, Tigard, OR 97281). DKG provides scholarship for women going into the field of education, a cause that was very dear to Carolyn. Or, donate to a dog rescue of your choice.
