June 26, 1948 - July 6, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Carolyn Mae (Lenz) Riddell,74, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022 in her home. She was born June 26, 1948 to Charles Jr. and Elayne (Schulz) Lenz in Fort Atkinson, the third oldest of 7 children.
Carol learned the value of hard work while she was raised on a farm outside of Helenville where the family raised and showed sheep in 4-H.
She was baptized at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Farmington and graduated in 1966 from Jefferson High School. Carol married Richard Riddell on May 18, 1973 in Jefferson, and raised their three daughters in Fort Atkinson.
Carol had a long career in the healthcare industry and put a lifetime passion of gardening and her green thumb to work at Blodgett Pet and Garden Center. She 'retired' twice to babysit her grandkids and many other children.
Carol was an avid reader with an extensive library that she often loaned out to friends and family. She loved to travel-enjoying many trips to the beach, out west, and camping. Countless summer nights were spent around the campfire enjoying a cold Bud Light.
She spent many years at countless softball tournaments with friends and family and many weekends attending Badger hockey games and never missed a Green Bay Packer game. She enjoyed bowling with her sisters and daughters for decades, attending many state bowling tournaments and spent many hours on numerous sets of bleachers, watching her grandchildren play sports.
Carol was a member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson and the American Legion Auxiliary-displaying the red, white, and blue in everything from her dishes to her socks.
Her most cherished moments were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her daughters Rebecca (Jeffrey) Rossing, Melissa (Kyle) Erb, and Amanda (Lance) Wollin, all of Fort Atkinson, of whom she cherished deeply. Also survived by her loving sisters Charlayne (Kent) Kiesling of Neenah, Christine (Roger) Nordberg of Fort Atkinson, Roxanne Hotchkiss of Fort Atkinson, and Roslyn (Eric) Wedl of Jefferson. She also was a devoted and cherished grandmother to Scott (Lauren) Rossing, Michael (Lauren) Rossing, Alexis (Tom Short) Hagen, Analise Erb, Kinsley Wollin, Hannah Wollin, and great-grandmother to Aaliyah Hagen.
Carol was preceded in death by both of her parents, brothers Charles (Butch) Lenz and Gary Lenz, and brother-in-law Richard Hotchkiss.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
If you would like to pay tribute to Carol, we ask that you wear red, white, and blue and donate to and support the American Red Cross.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
