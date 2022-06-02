Fort Atkinson, WI - Carolyn Mae (Thrasher) Weh passed away on May 26, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Carolyn was born on May 20, 1937, the daughter of Charles E. and Margaret (Smith) Thrasher. In 1955, she graduated from Irondequoit High School in Rochester, NY, and then she graduated from Middlebury College in Middlebury, VT, in 1959. On September 30, 1961, she married William F. Weh. They lived in Cleveland, OH, and Madison and, in 1969, the family moved to Fort Atkinson, WI.
She had a loving, kind, gentle spirit and was easy to be around. She loved spending time with her children and their spouses, as well as her treasured grandchildren. Her favorite place to be was on her screen porch. Her preferred holiday was Thanksgiving because it meant spending time with family and friends, without the distractions of Christmas. Carolyn always enjoyed watching a Packers or Badgers football game and eating pizza with her grandson. During the last few months, she was most content sitting in her bay window watching the birds, trying to chase squirrels off the birdfeeder, waiting for Spring to arrive and listening to her granddaughter practice her "screechy" violin.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (David) Rahn, her son, Robert (Amy) Weh, her adored grandchildren Charles Weh and Sarah Weh, her brothers, Charles D. (Elizabeth) Thrasher, and Richard (Laurel) Thrasher, several nieces and nephews, her Italian "son" Gianni and her faithful companion, Miss Molly. In addition, she leaves behind many truly amazing and supportive friends from throughout the different phases of her life.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at the Hoard Historical Museum, another of her "happy places", on Tuesday, June 14 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, or to Camp Manito-wish YMCA, P.O.Box 246, Boulder Junction, WI 54512.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
