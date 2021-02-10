February 7, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Cary Douglas Mickelson, 77, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI.
Cary was born on November 23, 1943 in Stoughton, WI to Iver and Audrey (Grass) Mickelson. He attended high school in Port Washington, WI. Cary married Lucille Kramer on June 22, 1985 in Whitewater, WI. He was employed by McLay Auto Parts, Stritzel Heating and Cooling and for the last 12 years at Winchester True Value Hardware Store. Cary loved to tinker and work on old cars, hunt and fish and pitch horseshoes.
He is survived by his wife Lucy, Fort Atkinson; daughters Shelly (William) Jones, Greenville, TN, Laura (Todd) Roller, Mukwonago, WI; step-children Randy (Jasmine) Morkved, Arkansas, Valerie (Mike) Merriner, Palmyra, WI, Andrew Morkved, Neenah, WI, Matthew (Amanda) Morkved, Whitewater, WI, Jonathan Morkved, DeForest, WI; sisters Barb (Dave) Jensen, Random Lake, WI, Sherry (Jim) Schuh, Saukville, WI, Elaine Pierre, Adell; brother-in-law Rodney Ardisana, Sheboygan Falls, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughters Roxanne Hall and Sonja Isaacson; sister, Patricia Ardisana.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 12:00pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00am until the time of the service.
