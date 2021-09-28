Jefferson, WI - CATHERINE E. KNAUSS, age 86 of Helenville passed away on September 19, 2021, in Jefferson at the home of her daughter. She was born on August 9, 1935, in Milwaukee to Jacob and Elisabeth (Schlidt) Ranner. Catherine married Frank Knauss on October 15,1955.
She was a Master Gardener, excellent cook and a seamstress. She enjoyed music, played the piano, was an avid reader and loved the Johnson Creek library. Through the years she cared for many animals and never missed the opportunity to give a dog a cookie. Catherine worked as a personnel director for a Milwaukee area nursing home, leaving the position to raise her three children. After retirement she and Frank moved to Jefferson County where they farmed and raised sheep for 25 years.
She will be deeply missed by her family, husband Frank Knauss of Helenville, children, John (Mary Pat) Knauss of Wauwatosa, Thomas (Catherine) Knauss of Wauwatosa, Lynn (Christopher) Smith of Jefferson, siblings James Ranner of Brookfield and Mary Grisham of Wauwatosa, sister-in-law Ann and her husband Richard Starck of Wausau, grandchildren Caitlin, Keavy and Michael, Jaimie and Peter, Alison, Evan, Sam and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Andrew Ranner and brother-in-law Edward Grisham.
Per Catherine's wishes, no services will be held at this time.
