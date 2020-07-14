WAUKESHA — Catherine “Kate” (Behselich) Schroeder of Waukesha, a former lifetime resident of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter Linda’s home.
Kate was born the daughter of Philip and Lillian Brown Behselich on July 24, 1928, in Pittsville.
Kate married Bill Schroeder in 1948. They relocated to Palmyra, raised their family and made a wonderful life together for years.
She believed motherhood and raising her eight children was her priority and the most important job; however, she supplemented the family income and was a food service worker for the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District, retiring after 30 dedicated years.
She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra for almost 70 years, volunteering her time helping out with funeral luncheons. Above all, her greatest passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Kate will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda Schroeder; her sons, Mark (Susan), Peter, David (Jayne), Craig (Heidi), Jim and Tom; son-in-law, Mark Smith; her sisters, Ann (Tom) Hagen, Joan (Ron) Ebacher and Jane Anderson; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; daughter, Cindy Smith; brothers, Robert (Darlene) Behselich and George (Gerry) Behselich.
Private graveside services were held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for a charity of the family’s choice to be decided at a later date.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Brookfield is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to: www.beckerritter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.