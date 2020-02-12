LAKE MILLS — Cathryn Ann Pate, 61, of Lake Mills, died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Fort Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1959, in Watertown, the daughter of the late Charles and Beverly (Yahn) Deppe.
Cathy attended Lake Mills High School before graduating from the Wisconsin School of the Deaf in Delavan, class of 1978. Later, she furthered her education at the Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.
Cathy married Clemon Pate on Feb. 14, 1992. He died on Nov. 6, 1995.
She had been employed by Hamlin, Inc. and Lake Mills Cleaners & Dyers.
Cathy had been baptized and confirmed at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church and later had become a member of the Maranatha Deaf Assembly of God Church and its board in Milwaukee. She also was a committee member of the Midwest Deaf Womens’ Retreat.
Cathy loved horses, coffee, and her two dogs, Mokie and Ava.
Survivors include two daughters, Jane (Terry Markam) Addo of Washburn, Ill., and Rose (Robert Evans) Addo of Eureka, Ill.; one son, Nathan (Casey) Pate of Lake Mills; 10 grandchildren to whom she affectionately was known as “Grandma Apple,” Tyre Addo, Jada Addo, Geno Mackie, Angela Mackie, Noah, Caleb, Lily, Ivory, Jonah Addo-Evans and Samantha Olson; one sister, Ann (William) Fincutter of Watertown; one half-brother, Daniel (Cindy) Schultz of Watertown; special friends, Wendy Wolfgram and Diana Kinder; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Also preceding her in death were a former husband, George Addo; and special friend, Ellen Wartinbee.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the United Methodist Church.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the family.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting with arrangements.
