Chalice "Carol" Johnson, 92, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Carol was born on Nov. 8, 1926, in Milwaukee, to Herbert John and Leona (Rock) Kellner. She graduated from Pulaski High School and attended Marquette University for Women’s Business Administration.
She married Robert Pershing Johnson on Sept. 28, 1946.
Carol worked as a business administrator for Leedy and Petzold Engineering Consultants Inc. until retirement.
She was a member of the Carcajou Hunting and Fishing Club until 2016.
Carol was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church and, more recently, attended both the Busseyville Community Church and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed living at Lake Koshkonong, gardening, cooking and reading.
She is survived by her children, Candyce (Wayne) Rusin of Menasha and Robert C. Johnson of Memphis, Tenn.; grandchildren, Rachel (Kevin) Nutini, Sarah (Rares) Giurgiu, Andrew Rusin and Daniel Rusin; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Paul, Adam Nutini and Elaine Giurgiu.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will from 10 a.m. until the time of the services.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Wisconsin Council for the Blind or to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
