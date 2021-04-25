September 25, 1973 - April 22, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Charlene J. Kyle, 47 of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Charlene was born on September 25, 1973 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Richard Clavey and Darlene (Anderson) Braun. She married Jason Kyle of Fort Atkinson on February 25, 2005.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Jason Kyle; children, Kelsie Sather, Cody Radloff, Hailey Radloff, Rhiannon Kyle, Alannah Kyle and Jessie Kyle and siblings, Carl Braun, Kelley Braun and Melanie Braun.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.
