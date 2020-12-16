Charlene Teipner

December 14, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Charlene Marie Teipner, age 76, of Fort Atkinson, WI, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home.
Charlene was born on March 28, 1944 in Ironwood, MI, the daughter of Vincent and Charlotte (Hovanec) Gimski. She spent her early years in Gile, WI which was near the Gile Flowage, contributing to her life-long love of the water. Charlene graduated from Hurley High School in 1962 and from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Wausau in 1965. She married John "Pike" Teipner on October 31, 1992. They enjoyed traveling and had many fun adventures during their 29 years together.
Charlene enjoyed helping others, which was reflected in her career choice in the medical profession, where she worked as a registered nurse in long-term care facilities for over 40 years before her retirement. In her leisure time, Charlene and Pike could be counted on to attend almost all the UW-Whitewater football and basketball games. She also enjoyed shopping, yoga, reading, watching TV with Pike and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who all adored her. Charlene was compassionate, thoughtful, kind, upbeat, fun, and known for her great laugh and positive energy. Charlene cherished her many friendships, and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Pike; children Jamie (David) Steck, Pleasant Prairie, WI, Sara (Kevin) Musser, Madison; step-children Barbara Teipner (Mark) Wargolet, Milwaukee, Terry (Amy) Teipner, Fort Atkinson, Michael Teipner, New York, and Christopher Teipner, St. Paul, MN; grandchildren Sean and Ethan Teipner, Will, Jack and Addison Steck, Declan, Perrin and Aurelia Musser; great-grandson Donovan Teipner; brother Gordon (Susan) Gimski, Platteville, WI; as well as special cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her granddaughter Taylor Teipner.
In accordance with her wishes, a private family gathering to celebrate Charlene's life will be held in the future. Interment will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville, WI. Memorials to Charlene may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. The family is being assisted by Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
