Charlene W. Zimmerman, 69, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Fort Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side.
Charlene was born on March 24, 1951, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Charles and Janice (Ludweigsen) Manley.
She married the love of her life, Kenneth Zimmerman, on Feb. 27, 1976, in Dubuque, Iowa, and the couple enjoyed 39 years of marriage before his passing in 2015.
In her free time, Charlene had a passion for crocheting and reading. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and will be dearly missed by all.
Charlene is survived by her children, Mike (Tina) Manley, Tanya (Joe) Caravello and Kenny (Tiffeny) Zimmerman Jr.; and stepchildren, Faith (Robbie) Elford, James (Connie) Zimmerman, Tom (Cathy) Zimmerman and Paul Zimmerman; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Charles (Rie) Manley, Betsy (Larry) Bergren, Candy (Bob) Grams, Kathy (Mike) Ruud, Jana Manley-Roth, Sean Manley and Kellie Simmons; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Reenie Zirbel.
A funeral service for Charlene will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Pastor Jeffrey Steiner presiding.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Memorials in Charlene’s honor to the family would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.
