SULLIVAN — Charles "Chuck" A. Holzhueter went home to the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the age of 79.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, W407 State Highway 18, Sullivan.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will follow at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Holzhueter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.