RIPON — Charles A. Karlin, 74, of Ripon, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Whispering Pines Nursing Home.
Charles was born on March 15, 1946, in Manitowoc, the son of William and Ruth (Griebling) Karlin.
He attended school in Manitowoc, and in 1972 met Laurie Bielefeldt. They married and later divorced.
Charles lived life his own way and always made it an adventure.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Heather (Jack) Egerstaffer; sisters, Dorothy (John) Kreie, Patricia Dillin and Mary (Bill Odegaard) Murray; brothers, Joe (Sandy) Karlin and Paul (Nancy) Karlin; and a special friend, Gerald “Rooster” (Lois) Boggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Peter and Bill Karlin; a sister, Katherine Streich; and two brothers-in-law, Rolland Dillin and Skip Streich.
A celebration of life for Charles will be held in Manitowoc at a later date. A memorial is being established in his name.
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
