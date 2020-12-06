Charles Anthony Splittgerber

February 23, 1959 - December 3, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Charles A. Splittgerber, 61, Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
He was born on February 23, 1959 in Fort Atkinson.
Charles graduated from Jefferson High School, class of 1977.
He married Colleen (Dolly) on August 2, 2008 in Whitewater.
Charles was employed by DayBreak Foods in Lake Mills as a Mill Technician.
He enjoyed time with his family, especially the grandchildren, watching sports on TV and working on projects outside and around the house. He especially enjoyed taking his mustang convertible for drives.
Survivors include his wife Colleen (Dolly); children, Brock (April) Splittgerber of Fort Atkinson and Lisa (Mark) Donnelly of Cambridge and of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Austin and Dezmond Donnelly; stepchildren, Joshua (Terry) Helming of Janesville and Jacob (Sarah) Helming of Fort Atkinson; step-grandchildren, Lily and Emma Helming; his beloved puppy Lacey; other relatives and friends.
His father, Merlin "Jack" Splittgerber, brother, John Splittgerber and his beloved dog Jazz preceded Charles in death.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 7 p.m., at the Dunlap Memorial Home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memorial Home. Facial masks and social distancing must be observed.
If desired, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
