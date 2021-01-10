June 28, 1932 - December 30, 2020
MADISON, WI - Charles Arvid Romstad, age 88, of Madison, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Oakwood Village East. He was born on June 28, 1932, in Eau Claire, the son of Arvid and Lucille (Jacobson) Romstad.
Charles graduated from Evansville High School, St. Olaf College and Luther Seminary. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 until 1957. Charles married Martha Stone on Aug. 20, 1960, in Madison and together they raised two children, Tom and Lynne.
Chuck's deep faith was exhibited in all areas of his life. He was passionate in his support for marginalized persons and communities. He volunteered for several Madison-area non-profits and took joy in getting to know service recipients. Chuck enjoyed language study, including Norwegian, German, Spanish and Hmong. He was a talented poet, singer and marathoner.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his children; sisters, Judith and Alice; brothers, Karl and David; sister-in-law, Helen Stone; three grandchildren; as well as cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Amnesty International, Catholic Charities and Mary House. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
