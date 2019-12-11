DELAVAN — Charles “Chuck” G. Lenz, 80, of Delavan, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Williams Bay Health Services.
Chuck was born in Jefferson on Dec. 27, 1938, to Gilbert and Jessie (Stoppenbach) Lenz.
He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Schakelmann on Aug. 7, 1965, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Chuck worked in Quality Control from 1967 to 1981 at Borg Fabric in Delavan and worked as operations manager from 1981 to 1998 at Bassett Bedding in Walworth.
He was a business manager at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church from 2000-04 and belonged to the Delavan Lions Club from 1998 to 2012.
Chuck loved hiking, camping and traveling with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jo; a daughter, Diane (Aaron) Pearce, of Colgate; three sons, David Lenz of Chicago, Bob Lenz of Atlanta and Peter (Amy) Lenz of Chicago; two grandchildren, Anna and Julia; a brother, Jerry (Elaine) Lenz of Wilmette, Ill.; and a niece, Anmarie.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Greg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan.
Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will take place in St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Memorials can be directed to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church or Aram Public Library in Delavan.
Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.
