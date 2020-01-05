WHITEWATER — Charles “Cork” Howard Boelkow, 76, moved on to his heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.
Charles was born on Nov. 16, 1943, in Elkhorn, the son of Frederick and Carol (Longstaff) Boelkow.
Charles married Bonnie L. Bittner on July 14, 1962.
He was the owner of Belco Construction and Lima Concrete, and a member of Local 344 Carpenter’s Union. He worked his entire life in the construction trade and retired in 2003.
Cork enjoyed hunting, shooting sports, fishing, racing snowmobiles and building with his hands. He was a regular at the morning social circle at the local restaurant where he liked spending time discussing current events with lifelong friends.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially was involved with his children and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Cork was actively involved in his church. He was a Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts, youth group leader and a 4-H leader for many years.
Cork is survived by his four children, Robert (Colleen) Boelkow of Hartford, Randy (Michele) Boelkow of Cudahy, Charles Jr. (Donna) Boelkow of Milwaukee and Rebecca (Michael) Matteson of Whitewater; and his eight grandchildren, Jacqueline, Meghan, Matthew, Mitchell, Jacob, Brett, Abigail and Makenna. Cork also is survived by his sisters, Patricia (Donn) Renning of Tucson, Ariz., and Nancy (Morton) Hertel of Brookfield; cousin, Donn (Barb) Renning of Madison; sister-in-law, Katie (Fred) Boelkow Walker; and many other family members and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by wife, Bonnie; parents, Frederick and Carol; brother, Frederick (Katie) Edward Boelkow Jr.; and brother-in-law, Donn Wesley Renning.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at noon at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, with the Rev. Jerald Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at the Richmond Cemetery.
Friends may call on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
