Charles “Chuck” Edgar Welch, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on June 16, 2020.
Chuck was born Jan. 18, 1931, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Hiram and Lucille (Stallman) Welch.
He attended school in Iowa, graduating from Ottumwa Iowa High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving as an aerial photographer from 1951 to 1955, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He graduated from the State University of Iowa with a degree in Hospital and Health Administration.
Chuck was the hospital administrator at the Edgerton Hospital from 1961-64, and then at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital from 1964 to 1977.
Chuck enjoyed traveling, golf, sports, playing Santa, and was a Green Bay Packers fan.
He was predeceased by Billie Claire Whitaker Welch in 1972; and his son, Michael Stephen Broussard Welch in 1975. Two daughters from this marriage survive him: Cheryl (Eric) Rolland of Fort Atkinson, and Linda (Mike) Haugan of Beloit.
He also was predeceased in 2016 by his second wife of 45 years and the love of his life, Darlene Marie Hanson Welch of Manistee, Mich. Together they moved to Tell City, Ind. in 1977 where they operated the town’s Coast to Coast hardware store until retirement.
Chuck moved back to Fort Atkinson in May of 2019 to be closer to family.
He is survived by a sister, Patricia Meierotto of Clinton; his two daughters; four grandchildren, Michael (Lorene) Rolland, Renee Rolland, Jacob (Rebecca) Welch Alwin and Lucas (Christine) Welch Alwin; and nine great-grandchildren.
No services for Charles will be held, as was his wish. Happy 12:10.
Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
