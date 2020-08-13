JEFFERSON — Charles F. Pruefer, 72, of Jefferson, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Charlie was born on April 14, 1948, in Fort Atkinson, the son of Leslie and Vera (Trick) Pruefer.
He was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson High School, and worked as a welder at Crepaco in Lake Mills for many years until the company moved to Scotland.
Charlie was an avid and dedicated historian, especially studying Wisconsin history, and spent many hours with his Civil War reenacting troop.
He was a member of the local Masonic Lodge No. 9 and had a deep appreciation for music, collecting thousands of albums from every genre and era.
Firearms were a passion of Charlie’s. He was a talented gunsmith, lifetime member of the NRA, avid black powder sharpshooter and collector of Sheridan air guns.
Other interests include photography, fly-fishing, cross-country skiing and bicycling. Charlie’s interests and knowledge were vast, and he will be missed.
Charlie is survived by his siblings, Judi Johnson of Clarence, Iowa, and Mary (Corwin Dean) Renz of Milton; nieces and nephews, Troy (Deana) Johnson of Beloit, Trisha (Mark) Meyers of Clarence, Iowa, Chris Renz of Jefferson, Misty Renz-Sanchez of Fort Atkinson and Tracy (Dave) Bente of Jefferson. He also is survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Rev. Kellen Roggenbuck presiding.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Charlie will be buried at Greenwood Cemetery of Jefferson following the service.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.