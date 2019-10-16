WHITEWATER — Charles Francis Timm, 77, of Whitewater, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.
Chuck was born on Dec. 18, 1941, in Watertown, to Fred and Florence (Selleck) Timm. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1959.
Chuck served his country during the Vietnam War as a chaplain’s assistant in the United States Army.
He received his bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He later received his master’s degree in Education from UW-Whitewater.
On Oct. 10, 1970, he married Marvel Hoeppner at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitewater. She preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2018.
Chuck taught for 32 years at West Elementary School in Jefferson. He also worked for 20 years for Walmart.
Chuck always was involved in his children’s extra-curricular activities, and he and Marvel would take their family on many camping trips. In his retirement Chuck spent a lot of time taking care of his grandchildren and helping his children as a handyman.
He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitewater.
Chuck is survived by his children, Kara Timm of O’Fallon, Mo., Jason (Ticha) Timm of Orlando, Fla., Matthew (Lindsi) Timm of Waterford, and Joshua (Courtney) Timm of O’Fallon, Ma.; grandchildren, Alicia (Jack) Berg, Charlie and Andrew Timm, and Laurel and Alton Timm.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Margaret Kumbier, Fred Timm Jr., Merlin Timm, Wallace Timm and Clarence Timm.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 116 S. Church St., Whitewater. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Camp Phillip in Wautoma.
