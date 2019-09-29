KENOSHA — Charles Jeffery “Skinzy” Olson, 59, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at The Bay at Water’s Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Born to Charles and Sally (Jones) Olson on Oct. 2, 1959, at Watertown Memorial Hospital, he was raised on a Lake Mills dairy farm and spent his career in construction and farming.
Jeff was an avid fisherman and hunter, and lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He was a big fan of Wisconsin sports teams — the Packers and the Brewers — and you always could find him celebrating with a beer in his hand. Jeff was known for his excellent cooking skills, and he enjoyed cooking for his family — a family favorite was lobster.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Mroz) Olson; stepson, Mitchell Moeller; his brother, Steven Olson, and Sharon Olson; cousin, Regina Cox; and his favorite aunt, Cupid Olson; along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 East County Highway N, Milton, on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m.
