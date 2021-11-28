Helenville, WI - Charles "Chuck" Rohloff, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was born on July 31, 1948 to Clarence and Marion (Braatz) Rohloff in Watertown.
Chuck graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Chuck's biggest interest was muscle cars, and he was the proud owner of a '69 Camaro. Chuck was a member of the Hebron Knights and the Helenville ATV Clubs. He retired from Peterbilt.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Teri; his children, Leslie (Mike) Pelikan, Kristie (Eric) Berna; his grandchildren, Kari, Damien and Nora; his sisters, Pat (Ron) Brandt, Joy (Larry) Staude; his niece, Shawn (Darrel) Lamp; his step-children, David (Carrie) and Kelly Hettich; his step-grandchild, Sam; good friends, Harvey Johnson and Harlan Stoltenburg; mother of his children, Deborah Rohloff; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is also survived by his faithful companion, Morgan. Chuck was preceded in death by parents; and godson, Bart Brandt.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue in Oconomowoc, with a service to follow at 5:00 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.
