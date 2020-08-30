FORT MYERS, Fla. — Charles M. “Chuck” Hartman, 73, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Hope Hospice.
Formerly of Madison, Wis., he had been a resident of Fort Myers since 2003.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 324 E. North St., Jefferson, Wis.
Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Cambridge, Wis.
Following the burial, a reception will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Fairview Sports Bar & Grill in Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck’s name may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle N., Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
