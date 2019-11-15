JEFFERSON — Charles M. Hyde, 82, of Jefferson and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home and now is resting peacefully with his loving wife, Pat, after 10 years of being separated.
Charles Morris was born on Sept. 18, 1937, the son of Warren and Mildred (Gardiner) Hyde in Fond du Lac. He was a 1955 graduate of Beaver Dam High School.
He was united in marriage to Patricia A. Radtke on Jan. 13, 1962, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Charles had proudly served the country in the United States Navy from Jan. 4, 1956 to Nov. 19, 1959, during which he built airstrips, received his apprenticeship as a plumber and attained the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class.
He had been employed for over 40 years at Jefferson Meats (Tyson).
Charles loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football, baseball and NASCAR.
Charles was a loving husband and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed deeply by his family, friends, and especially all of his Beaver Dam friends.
Charles is survived by his two sons, Charles (Brittany) Hyde of Suamico and Scott (Tricia) Hyde of Lake Mills; six grandchildren, Nathan (Krista) Hyde of Madison, Zachary (Andrea) Hyde of McFarland, Amber (Kyle) Dabbs of Waterloo, Brandon Wozniak of Beaver Dam, Alyssa Hyde of Tempe, Ariz., and Spencer Hyde of Lake Mills; and his great-grandsons, Kaden, Konner, Korbin, Cameron, Owen and Theodore. He further is survived by other relatives and friends.
Charles joins in Heaven his parents, and his wife of 47 years, Patricia, along with his brother Thomas and his sister Marcia Schagetz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to help cover transportation costs for disabled veterans.
Private family services for Charles will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Mark Dressel officiating.
Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton.
Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
