November 14, 2020
Mesa, AZ - "Bear", 66, Was called home to be with his wife Gloria on Saturday, November 14th in Mesa, Arizonia. Bear was married to Gloria J. Janulewicz for 27 unforgettable years. In 2006 Bear lost the love of his life. Bear spoke of Gloria every day and of the day when he would be reunited with her.
Bear is survived by his 3 daughters, Candi, Cindi, and Conni; son Robert; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many more extended family members.
Bear had a busy life filled with family, friends, and amazing bike rides on his Harley Sportster. The Harley being a gift from his father when he was young. Bear and Gloria went on many rides and enjoyed many miles together. Now, they ride together again.
Bear will be missed dearly and will remain in our hearts forever.
There will be NO formal service, due to Bear's wishes of being sent home to Wisconsin to rest with his dear wife.
Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, in Bear's memory, to "BACA" Bikers Against Child Abuse."
