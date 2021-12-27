Johnson Creek, WI - Chelsea Ann Dickman went to be with her Savior, Jesus, on December 8, 2021.
Chelsea was born on May 7, 1972, the third child of nine, to parents Donna and Bruce Dickman. She was born with a condition known as Down Syndrome, which limits greatly the functions of the mind and body. Despite her handicap, she graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1993 and worked almost 29 years at Opportunities Inc. in Fort Atkinson. She was known and loved by many people because of her gentle and happy attitude. She was loved and survived by her parents; brothers: Jeff, Jason, Spencer, Nate, Bill, and Trevor Dickman; and treasured with lifelong camaraderie by her two sisters, Maricelle Taylor and Elizabeth Bock.
Having learned to read and write, one of her favorite pastimes was copying passages in the Bible. She also loved to attend church services and Bible studies with her mom and dad. She was one of the most affable, happy, kind, cordial persons. She is now living a perfect life with a perfect body with God who she has known and loved her whole life.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Chelsea Dickman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
