JEFFERSON — Cheryl L. Higgins, 75, of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
Cheryl was born on April 17, 1944, in Watertown, the daughter of Leon and Leone (Chamberlain) Dickhut.
She was a graduate of Jefferson High School and started working as a clerk at the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles in 1978.
She met her husband, Jeff, at the DMV in Racine and the couple were married on Jan. 26, 1982.
Cheryl loved the outdoors, and enjoyed camping and hiking with her family. She and Jeff also enjoyed traveling and experienced many places together.
Shopping was a passion, and Cheryl loved to go antiquing and rummaging — always searching for a treasure. She was full of energy and constantly was on the move.
She was known for her strong will and determination — character qualities that allowed her to accomplish many tasks.
Cheryl had a deep love for her family, and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Higgins of Jefferson; children, Connie (John Trimborn) Munro of Jefferson and John (Paul) Streich-Crawford of Madison; grandchildren, Sidney and Iszi; and her sister, Charlotte (David) Goers-Nevin of Jefferson. She also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Tonita Worden.
An open house will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.