SULLIVAN — Chester “Chet” P. Trebitowski, 92, of Sullivan, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Chester was born on Sept. 9, 1927, at home in the Town of Buena Vista in Portage County. He was the first child of Walter and Regina (Buza) Trebitowski.
Chet grew up in Rome, Wis., where his parents owned and operated the General Store.
Chet was a United States Navy Veteran, enlisting in 1945. He served during World War II in the Pacific aboard LST1122 and was discharged in 1947.
He was the Commander of the American Legion Post 513 in Rome. Among his many honors, he went on the Badger Honor Flight in 2012, along with his daughter Rose.
Chet married Delores Boos on April 23, 1949. She preceded him in death in 1964. He married Mary Ranguette on July 9, 1973.
Chet was employed at Kearney and Trecker in Milwaukee.
After retiring, he began working as chief usher at County Stadium and Miller Park. Chet loved the Packers and Brewers. He went to spring training in Arizona every March, including this Spring. He was honored as “Hero of the Game” at Miller Park on Aug. 24 of this year.
Chet played baseball in the Land O’ Lakes League and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2018. He also was an avid bowler and was inducted in that Hall of Fame in 1994.
Chet was the beloved husband of Mary (Ciganek); loving father of Rose (Robert) Gramling of Madison, Janet Whettam (Randy Haut) of Sullivan, Mary Nettesheim (Tom Zautner) of Jefferson, Steve Trebitowski of Watertown and Kevin Trebitowski of Watertown; father-in-law of Terri Trebitowski of Golden Lake and stepfather of Chris (Bruce) Ingersoll, MaryAnn (Al) Werning, Jim (Leslie) Ranquette of Sullivan, Cheryl (Dan) Radke of Helenville, JoAnn (Dan) Brinkman of Chetek and Jeanette (Geno) Warren of Oconomowoc; proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 16 stepgrandchildren, 29 stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; dear brother of Maynard Trebitowski, Lawrence Trebitowski, Leona Acker and Marge Doerrer, all of Phoenix, Ariz., Irene Eiden of New Haven, Ind., and Harriet Jeffers of Silver Spring, Md. He also is remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Chester also was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Trebitowski; son-in-law, Edward Nettesheim; grandson, Adam Nettesheim; sister, Germaine Beaver; and brothers, Mike Trebitowski and David “Butch” Trebitowski.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, (at County Highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 10 to 11:45 a.m., followed by a memorial service and military honors at noon.
Inurnment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.
