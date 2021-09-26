Jefferson, WI - CHRISTIAN M. MAINKA, 82 of Jefferson passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday September 22, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born on November 13, 1938, in Germany to Valentin and Elisabeth (Wons) Mainka. Christian grew up in Silesia, Germany graduating as a draftsman from the local technical high school. After immigrating to the USA, he co-founded Doucet & Mainka, a Professsional Engineering firm in Poughkeepsie, New York, retiring in 1991. After his divorce from his first wife, Charlotte, he married Carol in 1993. Together they wintered in the sunny South and enjoyed their summers in Jefferson. Christian enjoyed gardening, wine-making and he loved to take walks in the woods to enjoy nature. He was well known as a fix-it guy that took great pride in turning his house here in Jefferson into a "Fachwerkhaus" (German half-timbered house). He was an avid tennis player and a long-time Star Trek fan. Christian served in the United States Army in as a sharp shooter and was on standby for an airlift during the Berlin Crisis. He is survived by his family, wife Carol Mainka of Jefferson, daughters Christina with spouse Peter of VA, Annette with spouse David of Germany. Stepchildren, Lowell with spouse Katie of Deerfield, Lawrence with spouse Peggy and Cathy with spouse Clyde of Jefferson. Grandchildren, Marius, Kaj, Rosa, Felix, Julius and Hannah of Scotland and Germany. Step grandchildren Michael, Emily with spouse Matthew, James, Violet, Courtney with spouse Drew, and Briana. Step-great-grandchildren, Maddie, Abbie and Jude. Sister Maria with spouse Volkerof Germany. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Joachim, George and Rainer and sister Dorchen. Private family services were held on Saturday September 25, 2021. Christian was laid to rest in the St. John the Baptist Catholic cemetery with Military Honors.
