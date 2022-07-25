Christin Ann Rothbarth Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 3, 1975 - July 19, 2022Fort Atkinson, WI - Christin Ann Rothbarth, 47, of Fort Atkinson, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Fort Atkinson Hospital.She was born on April 3, 1975, in Florida, the daughter of the late Everette "Rocky" and Joyce (Kent) Rothbarth.She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1994.Christin had been employed by Opportunities, Inc in Fort Atkinson.She enjoyed participating in Special Olympics.Survivors include her aunts and uncles, Cheryl Gard of Lake Mills, Steven (Sherry) Voight, Kathleen (Sherman) Lawson, Julie (Todd) Ripp; cousins, other relatives and friends.Also preceded by her step-mother, Christine Voight Rothbarth.Memorial Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Washington Cemetery in the town of Portland.www.claussenfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Christin Rothbarth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Veteran florist Humphrey passes along business $100 million Nestle deal gets OK James A. Fetterer Nestle Purina plans $100 million expansion Shane D. Vince Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-21
