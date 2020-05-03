Christine Anne Rogers, 69, of Fort Atkinson, passed away at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Christine was born on Aug. 24, 1950, in Racine, to Richard and Anne (Knotek) Oertel. She spent her early life growing up in Racine.
Christine graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and received a teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After moving to Fort Atkinson, she taught as a reading specialist and elementary classroom teacher, spending most of her career teaching third grade.
Christine loved to be outside in nature. From camping, to walking the dog, she loved the sun on her face.
She loved surrounding herself with the people she loved, and she loved everyone. If you could make her smile, you were family, and smiled often.
Her lifelong passion was for fashion and creativity, instilling a love for travel, culture and the arts.
Chris always was teaching us. She showed us the endless depths of love a truly selfless heart can shelter.
The world might seem a bit dim without her in our lives, but we ask in remembrance of her beautiful soul simply to remember her kindness and hold onto it. Let it remind you how easy being kind actually is. Share the stories of her love and the love she shared with every one of you. Nurture it and teach it, let it grow to endless heights so that it may shine down upon us. Simply to Love. More. Everyday.
Christine is survived by her children, Laura Rogers, Eric (Stephanie Heitz) and Scott (Stephanie Scullin) Rogers; siblings, Rick (Jackie) Oertel, Bob (Debra) Oertel, Mary (Lee) Breger, Lisa (Ron) Imre and Corinne (Cory) Kaufman; beloved nieces and nephews; and pets, Kira and Zoey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael Oertel.
Services will take place at a later date.
The family would like to give special thanks to friends and family who offered their love and support, Agrace Hospice for their incredible help along the way, and Barb McGlynn and Mary Nielsen for their amazing friendship.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following charitable causes Chris has selected.
