PALMYRA — Christine J. Nelson, 75, of Arkdale, and previously of Palmyra, passed away on June 16, 2020, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Christine was born on April 5, 1945, in Palmyra, the daughter of Daniel and Lucille (Walton) Szymkowski.
Christine grew up in the Palmyra area, and on July 24, 1961, she married the love of her life, Eric Nelson, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra. God blessed Christine and Eric’s marriage with three loving children, Nels, Dennis and Julie.
Christine worked as a school bus driver for the majority of her working career.
The most important thing in Christine’s life was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her loving family says that she was the glue that held everyone together.
She was excellent at making her family members feel loved and appreciated. She also had a deep love and connection to animals, especially her dog, Willie.
For leisure, Christine enjoyed fishing with her husband and dog on Wednesday nights, working out in her yard and decorating it, as well as hosting family celebrations and gatherings.
She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind. Christine is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Eric Nelson; her three children, Nels, Dennis and Julie Nelson; her two grandchildren, Debbie Albanese and Austin Nelson; two great-grandchildren; two siblings, Kaye (Walter) Kinateder of Jefferson and Mary Jane Williams of Whitewater; and her beloved dog, Willie. She also is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Szymkowski; and her sister, Dorothy Anne Traeder.
A friends and family gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, 320 W. Main St., Palmyra, on Wednesday, June 24.
Christine will be laid to rest following the gathering during a private family service in Skoponong Cemetery in Palmyra.
To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.