Christine Marie (Nielsen) Signer

December 19, 1954 - November 9, 2020
Burlington, WI - Christine M. Signer, age 65, of Burlington formerly of Fort Atkinson passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Advocate Aurora Hospital in Burlington. She was born the daughter of Charles and Helen (Mejdrech) Nielsen on December 19, 1954 in Chicago. She earned her degree as a Registered Nurse in Freeport. Christine was united in marriage to Larry Lee Signer on November 15, 1980 in Monroe.
Christine worked in the Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit as a Registered Nurse at various hospitals throughout southern Wisconsin before becoming a traveling nurse. She was called to work all across the United States, but her favorite place to be was California. She had also served as the nurse for the ambulance crew in Fort Atkinson for many years. Christine had a passion for cooking, she loved to watch cooking and baking shows to find new recipes. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, crafting, and watching the Hallmark Channel.
Christine is survived by her children, Joseph (Stephanie Vey) Signer and Samantha (Mykel Fredricks) Signer; step-daughters, Brenda, Susan, and Nicole Signer; step-grandchildren, Markus Signer, Desiree Jackson, and DJ Irving; her brother, Fred Nielsen and his children, Zach and Jennifer; and sister, Barbara (John) Perun and their children, Stacy and John Perun, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry and his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Perger officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Kelly Cemetery in rural Monroe. Due to current health concerns masks and social distancing will be required.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 12PM Noon until the time of service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association in Christine's name. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
