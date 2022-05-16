Christine Marie Provenzano

Jefferson, WI - Christine Marie "Chris" Provenzano, 46 of Jefferson, passed away due to a lingering illness on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Marquardt Village in Watertown.
Chris was born August 4, 1975, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Roger and June (Blegen) Provenzano. She was employed at Opportunities in Fort Atkinson and worked the Mail Run. Chris loved art, math and reading. She also enjoyed swimming. Music made Chris the happiest, and she loved to listen to CDs and the newer music that her sister's shared with her. Her favorite snacks included Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, McDonald's and especially Pepsi. Chris had an infectious laugh and could light up a room with her smile. She will be dearly missed.
Chris is survived by her father Roger Provenzano of Jefferson and her mother June Provenzano of Jefferson; siblings Lisa (Scott) Gutheridge of Lake Mills, John Provenzano of Jefferson, Roger Jr. (Erin) Provenzano of East Peoria, IL, Angela (Kevin) James of Janesville, Jennifer (Carlos) Palomino of Jefferson, and April (Jason) Crum of Fort Atkinson; 6 nieces and nephews; and 5 great-nieces and great-nephews. Chris is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Chris is preceded in death by her grandparents and other family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial in Chris's honor will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Chris will be laid to rest at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.