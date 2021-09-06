August 6, 1979 - August 26, 2021
Jefferson, WI - CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" C. COFFMAN, entered into eternal life on August 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was born August 6, 1979, in Cambridge, WI.
Chris attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School in Jefferson. He graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, WI, taking part in the marching band. He spent a few of his college years at both Carthage College in Kenosha and at UW Whitewater. Things he enjoyed in life were downhill skiing, music, being with his dogs, playing his bass guitar, movies, hanging out with his friends, and spending time with his Kwik Trip family. He was blessed with wonderful co-workers. He loved good food, really any kind of food. It's a trait all the Coffman men shared. Chris was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson, confirmed on May 22, 1994.
He leaves behind his mother Mary Coffman of Jefferson, uncles Fred (Barbara) Schmolesky of Wautoma and Ron (Ann) Wilhelms of Fond du lac.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents his brother Ryan Coffman, father Robert Coffman, uncles Michael Schmolesky, Johnny Schmolesky.
Memorial services for Christopher and his father Robert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 11, 2021at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Matthew Krenke officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Burial for Christopher and his brother Ryan and father Robert will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
We rejoice he is pain free, forever at his Savior's side.
"I know that my Redeemer lives; what comfort this sweet sentence gives."
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory
