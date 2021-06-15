March 14, 1939 - June 10, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Claire A. Hartman, age 82 of Beaver Dam and formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Beaver Dam Health Care Center.
Claire is survived by his wife, Mary (nee Sullivan) Hartman; daughter, Carla (Charlie) Clover; granddaughter, Alicia; great-grandsons, Bentley and Kyler; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Gladys (Roberts) Hartman; brother, Gerald Hartman; and other relatives.
In honoring the family's wishes, private family services will be held for Claire.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
