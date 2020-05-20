CAMBRIDGE — Claire August Falk has passed away.
Claire was born March 3, 1938, in the Town of Oakland to Clarence A. Falk and Ella L. (Roum) Falk.
He lived in Cambridge his entire life.
Claire was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He also was an usher, a trustee and a proud member of the choir, where he managed to raise his voice in praise even after losing his sight.
He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1956, and afterward he farmed with his father for 12 years. He then worked for the Cambridge school district as a custodian for 20 years, retiring in 1995.
Claire loved all “his kids” and missed them after retirement. He never met a stranger and always was willing to stop, share a hug, a smile and a story.
He managed the Utica home talent baseball team for a few years in the late ’60s and ’70s, and then managed the Arbor Dell slow-pitch softball team for many years.
Claire was a huge Packer fan. He held season tickets (Gold Package) and enjoyed going to the game on the bus with the Madison Packer Backers.
He also enjoyed NASCAR racing and was Matt Kenseth’s number one fan. Before his sight deteriorated to the point where he no longer could drive, he was a frequent attendee at the Oregon and Jefferson Speedways.
Claire followed all the Wisconsin teams, both professional and collegiate, and would watch them religiously on TV.
He is survived by his brother, Dale (Lydia) Falk of Port Lavaca, Texas; his niece, Amy (Jesse) Pidsosny of Cambridge; nephew, Patrick (Melissa) Falk of Jefferson; three grand-nieces, three grand-nephews and a great-grandnephew and niece; his aunt, Betty Johnson of Janesville, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at St. James Lutheran Church, 413 E. North St., Cambridge, with the Rev. Jeffrey Schallert officiating.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge, and on Wednesday at the church from noon until the time of the services.
Memorials may be given to St. James Lutheran Church or a charity of one’s choosing.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.