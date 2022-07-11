Jefferson, WI - CLAIRE C. THORPE, age 74 of Jefferson passed away on July 9, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Oconto, WI on July 18, 1947 to Clarence and Caroline (Laes) Carriveau. She graduated from Oconto High School in 1965. She received both her Bachelor's and Masters Degrees from UW-Stevens Point. She married Howard "Mike" Thorpe at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stevens Point, WI on July 26, 1969. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2006. Claire was a member of SLP professional organizations ASHA & WSHA. She was a member of the Madison Diocesan Choir and enjoyed participating in the Kitchen Band at the Jefferson Senior Center. Claire was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Claire is survived by daughter Iileen (David) Thwing of Cottage Grove, WI and son Ramond Thorpe of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; grandchildren Chelsie "Luka" Thwing, Noah Thwing and Gavin Thorpe. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Howard "Mike" Thorpe.
Visitation will be held at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 16, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Visitation from 10:00 AM to the time of mass.
