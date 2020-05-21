CAMBRIDGE — The location of the visitation for Claire August Falk to be held on Tuesday, May 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge, has been changed to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 413 E. North St., Cambridge. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
