June 17, 1944 - November 18, 2020
Port Charlotte, FL - Clarence "Sonny" Tetting, age 76, of Port Charlotte Florida passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 at the Hospice house in Arcadia Florida with his wife and children by his side.
Sonny was born on June 17, 1944 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Clarence and Caroline (Hermening) Tetting. He attended Johnson Creek High School in Wisconsin and later went on to "two" trade schools. On November 19, 1966, he married his childhood sweetheart, Carol Courtier in Fort Atkinson Wisconsin. They went on to have two beautiful children, Lisa and Jerry. He served his country in the Army from 1966-1968, as he was a very proud Vietnam Veteran. He went on to be a welder, maintenance and fabricator for a living.
Sonny was the jack of all trades and accomplished so much in his life. He was a member of the Jefferson Lion's Club serving as tail twister, secretary, president and Lion of the year. He also earned perfect attendance awards. He loved racing and being a crew chief for Charlie Yelk's racing career in his early years that carried on in the family to his son, Jerry. He was and always will be his son's biggest racing fan. He was a huge Nascar fan. His son took him to Daytona speedway twice. The only sport that Sonny loved was racing. His motto was "if it doesn't have an engine, it isn't a sport". He was a founding member of Boondockers street rod club for many years. That car club enthusiasm followed him to Florida, where he and his brother formed the club "Charlotte Classic and Cruisers". He met many friends through street rods and car shows. He was an active member of NSRA since 1977. He was also so very talented that he created a blue print and fabricated a 1934 stainless steel gas tank. He went on to create many over the years. He received an award for product of the year. Everyone will remember him with his 1934 Ford 2 door sedan, which was baby blue. He built numerous street rods from the ground up for his brother and many friends. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran church of Port Charlotte. He assisted church events until his health failed. Since covid, he enjoyed praising the Lord by watching video services every Sunday.
He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Lisa and son Jerry. Grandaughter's include Jamie (Andy) Moen, Molly Jo Anderson and Stephanie Brill. Great Grandchildren Kyrin, Kamille and Killian. God son Rob (Brenda) Tetting, god daughter Renee Terland, sister in law Sally Erdmann, Brothers in Law Wayne Stasch, Harley Dorn, Cecil Odegaard and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Also, his precious pug pups, Baby and Zoey.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Jerry (Kathleen) Tetting, sister Gertrude (Cecil) Odegaard, sisters in law Donna (Harley) Dorn, Judy Courtier, Diane Simdon (Butch), Mary Jo (Wayne) Stasch and brothers in law Jim (Glenda) Courtier and Lloyd (Sally) Erdmann.
A celebration of life and military honors is set for Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 4pm, located at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 2565 Tamiami Tr. Port Charlotte Fl 33952. Officiating will be Pastor's Ken and Andrea Barrios with military honors presented by the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to either Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in his honor or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund/Agent Orange.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
