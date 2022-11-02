Clarice Piper

Town of Cold Spring, WI - Clarice Paula Piper, 97, died October 26, 2022, at SSM/ Dean Hospital in Janesville, WI. She was born on October 7, 1925 in the Town of Wellington, Monroe County, to Pastor Paul and Lydia (Scheitel) Monhardt. Clarice was baptized, confirmed, and married by her father at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Ridge, Town of Wellington/ Ontario, WI. On June 22, 1947, Clarice married Lisle J. Piper, Jr. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cold Spring for many years. Clarice graduated from the Wisconsin State Teachers College- Whitewater in 1947. She taught business education for four years, then was employed as a secretary at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for 27 years, retiring in June 1991.
Clarice (Cleca) is survived by one daughter, Debra, of Whitewater, one son, Jon (Karen) of Cottage Grove, MN, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters Mildred Jessie and Althea Leland.
A private funeral service was held Sunday, October 30, 2022, at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cold Spring, with Pastor Schallert officiating. Interment was at the Cold Spring Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cold Spring, or to the Whitewater Food Pantry.
Special thanks to Dr. Dong and the cardiology staff at SSM/ Dean Madison for their help over the past few years.
