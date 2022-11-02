Clarice Piper
October 7, 1925 - October 26, 2022

Town of Cold Spring, WI - Clarice Paula Piper, 97, died October 26, 2022, at SSM/ Dean Hospital in Janesville, WI. She was born on October 7, 1925 in the Town of Wellington, Monroe County, to Pastor Paul and Lydia (Scheitel) Monhardt. Clarice was baptized, confirmed, and married by her father at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Ridge, Town of Wellington/ Ontario, WI. On June 22, 1947, Clarice married Lisle J. Piper, Jr. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cold Spring for many years. Clarice graduated from the Wisconsin State Teachers College- Whitewater in 1947. She taught business education for four years, then was employed as a secretary at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for 27 years, retiring in June 1991.

