JEFFERSON — Claude W. Marr, 74, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Claude Walter Marr was born on May 23, 1945, in West Allis, the son of Bert W. and Helen (Nowalis) Marr.
On July 25, 1966, he married Mabel “Cookie” DeVoter in Buzzard Bay, Mass.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1965-68.
Claude had been employed as a mason foreman. He was involved in the Bricklayers State Championship.
He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Claude is survived by his wife, Cookie Marr of Jefferson; sons, Bruce (Catherine) Marr and Brian (Navy) Marr; daughter-in-law, Jill Marr of Watertown; grandchildren, Megan Marr, Michael Marr, Courtney (Nick) Rosseter, Andrew Marr, Abby Marr, Ava Marr, Belle Marr and Army Marr; sister, Judith Bratkowski of New Berlin as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bert Allen Marr; sister, Sandy Daniels; and brother, Donald Marr.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at Ixonia Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
