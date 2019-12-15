MILTON — Claudette D. Kreklow, 68, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville.
Claudette was born on May 3, 1951, in Whitewater, to Rudolph and Lillian (Sutherland) Kreklow.
She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1969. Over the years Claudette had various jobs as a secretary, most recently working for the UW Health System.
She loved watching game shows, crafting, angels and being with her family. She also loved her God very much.
Claudette is survived by her sister, LaDana (Bruce) Frank; sister-in-law, Nancy Kreklow; nieces and nephews, Lynnette (Bill) Gmur, Duane (Kelly) Kreklow, Tracie (Mark) Bateman, Michelle (Rob) Mohr, Kyle (Jenny) Frank, Shainie (Chris) Elliott, Donica (David) Frohmader and Collin (Kim) Kreklow; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rhonda; and brothers, Elson and Wayne.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton, with the Rev. Larry Schwanke officiating.
Burial in Richmond Cemetery will follow.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation also will at the church from 9 a.m. until time of services.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
