Fort Atkinson, WI - Clifford A. Sorenson, 99, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home.
Cliff was born on September 19, 1923 in Keene, North Dakota, son of the late Severin and Marie (Fevig) Sorenson. In 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving during WWII.
On March 25, 1948 he married Beverly Bauer in Fort Atkinson.
Cliff worked for many years as a tool and die maker for Jamesway and Butler Manufacturing in Fort Atkinson.
Cliff is survived by his daughters, Judy Pesanka of Plover and Sharon Haus of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Geoffrey Pesanka of Phoenix, AZ, Ryan (fiancé Diane Catlin) Pesanka of Alpharetta, GA, Andrew (Yi-Chen) Haus of Scottsdale, AZ and Jonathan (Elizabeth) Haus of Palm Bay, FL; great grandchildren, Conrad, Dylan, Valerie, Jacob, JoDel, Joshua, Colt and Cooper; great great grandson, Oliver; special friends, Sharon Stade and Mike Helmick and many nieces and nephews.
Cliff was also preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Sorenson; granddaughters, Leanne Haus and Tanya Pesanka; son-in-law, George Pesanka; sisters, Constance Swigert and Mildred Dahl and brothers, Walter, Boyd, Palmer, Raymond and Clayton Sorenson.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
