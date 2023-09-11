Conard Failinger

August 23, 2023 Minnetonka, MN - Conard Frederick Failinger Jr., age 94, beloved husband, father and grandfather, of Minnetonka, Minnesota died on August 23, 2023. Conard was born to Conard Frederick and Emma (Laars) Failinger on April 27, 1929. He was baptized on June 30, 1929; attended St. John’s Lutheran School; and was confirmed on May 10, 1942 in Waterloo. He graduated from Waterloo Senior High School on May 28, 1946, serving as valedictorian of his class. During school, he played on the high school football and baseball teams and worked at C. Failinger and Sons general store. Conard received his pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin in May 1951. He was a member of the Wisconsin Pharmaceutical Society and the American Pharmaceutical Association. He married Joan Anita Lang, who graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and worked for the family of Jones Dairy Farm, on June 24, 1951, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. They lived in Watertown before Conard began his service in the Army in October 1951, in San Antonio, Texas and Battle Creek, Michigan. Conard was deployed to Korea for the war, where he served in the medic corps and as a paymaster until he was discharged in December 1953. He began employment as a salesman for Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals in 1954 and later was promoted to sales manager. During his career with Lilly, Conard and his family moved to Rochester, MN; La Crosse, WI; Lombard, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Towson, MD; Cohasset, MA; and Barrington, IL. Conard received numerous awards from Eli Lilly for his sales successes. He retired in 1993; and he and Joan moved to Fort Atkinson in 2001, and then to Minnetonka, MN in 2019. Conard loved watching sports, traveling and ice cream. He is survived by his wife Joan and children Marie from Little Canada, MN; Conard (Martha) from Washington, D.C.; Ann from Chagrin Falls, OH; Mark (Ashley) from Denver, CO; Thomas (Gale) from Greenfield, IN, and Kay (Stephen Kaminski) from Minnetrista, MN. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His parents and younger sisters Anita Norgren and Anne (Eloise) Hopkins predeceased him. Services have been held.
To plant a tree in memory of Conard Failinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.