Constance Selsing

September 30, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI- Constance L. "Connie" Selsing, 52 of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home with her family at her bedside.
Connie was born on April 26, 1968 in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Ronald and Linda (Erickson) Skibbe. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1986 and continued her education, pursuing a degree in medical coding. She was employed in the medical field in the Madison area. On October 10, 1987, she married Robert Selsing at St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Jefferson. Connie and Bob had a son, Bobby, and enjoyed many activities as a family. Over the years, Connie spent Saturday nights watching Bob race, and later, Connie and Bob watched Bobby carrying on the family tradition. Connie loved snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, bowling, and motorcycle riding with Bob. Connie was also a dedicated Brewers, Packers, and Badger fan. Most recently, she took great pride in spoiling her only granddaughter, Kinzlee. Connie was cherished by those that knew her and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by: her husband Robert Selsing of Fort Atkinson; son Bobby (Sadie) Selsing of Fort Atkinson; granddaughter Kinzlee; brothers Duane Skibbe of Beloit and Mickey (Angela) Geer of Janesville; and nieces and nephew Rachelle Tanguay, Josh Tanguay, and Jillian Geer. Connie is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.
A funeral service will be at 2:00PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 2:00PM - 5:00PM and on Sunday from 1:00PM until the time of service, both at the funeral home. Connie will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery of Jefferson on Sunday, following the funeral service.
Friends are encouraged to wear their favorite Brewers, Packers, or Badger gear to honor Connie.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.