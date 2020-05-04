Everybody’s best friend, Corey Grimes, 35, met his match on a long trail of discovery this past week.
Corey died April 29, 2020, in Salem, Ore.
He was born Oct. 22, 1984, in Watertown, Wis.
Corey’s dreams exceeded the expectations of his parents, Doug and Mary. His zest for life forever will be remembered by his sister, Beth (Aaron), and his golf buddy, brother Ethan (Kim).
His prodigies, sons TA, Caleb and Hayden, continually will reminisce about their adventures of riding bikes, the four-wheeler and minibike including a few Band-Aids here and there from Meagan.
With much laughter, his nephews Dylan, Braden and Myles will remember the quiet voice so mom can’t hear the naughty words in his whisper as they cover their mouths in surprise. Yes, he loved life and now is at peace.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Corey has joined his stepmother, Linda; grandparents, Joe and Evelyn Neis, and Joe and Edith Grimes, along with uncle Bob Weisensel, in heaven for eternity.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to The Wounded Warrior Project.
