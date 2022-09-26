Fort Atkinson, WI - Craig A. Garbisch, 62, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born in Watertown, WI, on June 3, 1960, son of the late Eugene A. Garbisch and Ruth M. Garbisch (Lueder).
Craig had many struggles and hardships in his short life but, he always had a positive outlook and he never wavered in his faith. He was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church. Craig worked many jobs, probably most notably Bienfangs Bar. Prior to his car accident and cancer diagnosis, he was employed at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Volunteering and service to others was his focus after his disability didn't allow him to work. He volunteered at St. Vincent's and the Senior Center. He cherished his time spent with family and friends. He was always thinking of ways to make someone else's day bighter.
Craig is survived by his siblings, Julie (Jim) Laferriere, Tami (Roy) Magsamen and Todd (Cathy) Lueder; 4 nieces and 1 great niece.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10am at the Church until time of service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Church.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.